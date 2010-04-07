NTIA Hopes To Hand Out Balance Of Broadband Funds By End Of September

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Wednesday that it received 867 applications for $11 billion in the second round of bidding for broadband stimulus funds.

NTIA said the bidders had pledged $4.5 billion in matching funds to go along with the grants, which NTIA said it would try to award sometime this summer.

The largest number of applications (355) for the bulk of the funds ($8.4 billion) were for middle mile infrastructure projects to connect anchor institutions like schools, libraries and hospitals. NTIA had said it was looking to focus the funds on linking up those anchor institutions.

Another 261 applications were for $1.7 billion in grant money for adoption projects including training, education and equipment, and 261 applications for $922 million were for public computer centers.

NTIA has about $2.6 billion left from the $4.7 billion for broadband grants set aside in the stimulus package. The USDA is handing out another $2.5 billion in broadband grants and loans.

NTIA says it is targetting midsummer for finishing handing out the first round of grants, and the end of September for the balance.