NTIA Gives Out $11.9 in Grants to Two Illinois Counties
he bucks continue to fly out of the National
Telecommunications & Information Administration.
On Friday (Feb. 19), NTIA announced it has
given out another $11.9 million in broadband stimulus grants, the latest to DeKalb
County and portions of LaSalle
County, both in Illinois.
The money will go, in part, to providing 10 Mbps-10 Gbps backbone broadband
speeds to anchor institutions and other ISPs to serve unserved and underserved
households.
That followed Thursday's
announcement of $357 million in grants to eight states.
NTIA and the USDA are handing out over $7
billion in grants and loans for broadband deployment, adoption and mapping
throughout the stimulus program.
