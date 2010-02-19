NTIA Gives Out $11.9 in Grants to Two Illinois Counties

he bucks continue to fly out of the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration.

On Friday (Feb. 19), NTIA announced it has

given out another $11.9 million in broadband stimulus grants, the latest to DeKalb

County and portions of LaSalle

County, both in Illinois.

The money will go, in part, to providing 10 Mbps-10 Gbps backbone broadband

speeds to anchor institutions and other ISPs to serve unserved and underserved

households.

That followed Thursday's

announcement of $357 million in grants to eight states.

NTIA and the USDA are handing out over $7

billion in grants and loans for broadband deployment, adoption and mapping

throughout the stimulus program.