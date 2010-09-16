NTIA Gives $6.1 Million in Stimulus Grants to Two Broadband Projects

With less than two weeks left to hand

out its remaining $400 million or so in broadband stimulus grants, the

National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) gave

out another $6.1 million in grants to two projects.

The North Carolina Central University

School of Law will get about $2 million to upgrade broadband service and

expand its legal education. The Puget Sound Center Foundation for

Teaching, Learning, and Technology will get $4.1

million to upgrade computer centess in the state, including partnering

with the Northwest Justice Project to boost access to online legal

services, including in tribal areas.

Given the legal angle on the grants,

they got a shout out from Lawrence Tribe, senior counselor for access to

justice at the Justice Department, who spoke at a Commerce Department

event announcing the grants. NTIA is an arm of

the Justice Department. Tribe has headed up the national Access to Justice initiative

since its launch by the Obama administration last March.

"NTIA's support of access to justice

represents forward-thinking solutions to real problems of the kind that

our citizens can and should expect from their government," said Tribe.

NTIA reiterated Thursday that it would

meet its Sept. 30 deadline for handing out $4 billion in broadband

stimulus grants. So far, it has given out a little over $3.6 billion.