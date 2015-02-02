NTIA Gets $49 Million in FY2016 Budget

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration will get $49,2322,000 in 2016, according to President Obama's budget, released Monday (Feb. 2).

The NTIA is teaming up with the Federal Communications Commission to free up spectrum for wireless, and a senior Commerce Department official told B&C/Multichannel News that NTIA's section of the budget will include "support for the President's vision of bringing 50 MHz of spectrum, broadband competition to communities around the country and connecting over 99% of schools to high-speed broadband connections through the ConnectED initiative to create quality jobs throughout the country."

The NTIA put in a plug for pre-empting muni broadband laws.

"The President’s broadband vision — supported by the budget — of freeing up 500 MHz of federal spectrum, promoting broadband competition in communities throughout the country, removing state laws barring local telecommunications investment, and connecting over 99 percent of schools to high-speed broadband connections through the ConnectED initiative will create thousands of quality jobs and ensure that students have access to the best educational tools available," the NTIA said.

