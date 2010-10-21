NTIAFinds 115Mhz for Wireless Broadband

Keeping with

the "spectrum day" theme in Washington, National Telecommunications

& Information Administration chief Lawrence Strickling said

Thursday NTIA has turned up 115 MHz of spectrum from government

users that can be reclaimed for wireless broadband use.

NTIA oversees government spectrum use.

That

announcement came the same day the FCC announced the rule change

proposals to help it recover 300 MHz of spectrum within five years,

including about 120 MHz from broadcasters. The FCC and NTIA

are working together to find 500 MHz for wireless broadband over the

next 10 years.

Strickling,

speaking at a Federal Communications Bar Association luncheon, pointed

out that the President had required NTIA to report back by Oct.

1 on where more spectrum could be found. Through what he called a

fast-track analysis, NTIA was able to find 115 MHz to reallocate from

the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (15 MHz from

spectrum used mostly by weather satellites and balloons)

and the Defense Department (100 MHz from spectrum used for naval

radar).

That will

not require moving any of the current users of the bands, he said, which

is different from the FCC's plan for broadcasters, who will have to

give up, move off of, or share, some of their

spectrum.

NTIA also

indentified another band with potential spectrum to reclaim, but since

it is used for altimeters on commercial aircraft, it will need

international

regulatory approval, which he said could not happen at the earliest

until 2016.