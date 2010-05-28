NTIA Extends Mapping Grants, Opens Up Funds For Other Uses

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration will

give states and other state broadband-data-grant awardees another three

years to work on broadband mapping, and open up that funding to other

broadband deployment purposes.

NTIA said May 28 that it would give

applicants until July 1 to ammend their filings to ask for more money

for mapping. The recovery act set aside $350 million for mapping, and a

deadline of Feb. 17, 2011, to get a national broadband availability map

online. That deadline still holds, but it has only handed out something

over $100 milllion. The map will be updated by NTIA every six months,

and rather than the original two-year period for funding such efforts,

which NTIA chalked up to "fiscal prudence," it has decided that there is

enough money to extend that effort to five years.

NTIA also said it

would allow the money to be used for other things broadband, including

local or regional technology planning and programs to promote computer

ownership and Internet use.

"Now that NTIA has seen initial state

data collection efforts, we are prepared to accept and evaluate

proposals for additional funding," said NTIA chief Larry Strickling.