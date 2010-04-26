NTIA Done With First Round of BTOP Grants
The National Telecommunications & Information Administration Monday (April 26) handed out the last of its grants in the first round (there will be two NTIA rounds) of the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP), which is the broadband investment portion of the stimulus package.
According to NTIA, it gave out $1.2 billion of its allocation (it has $4.7 billion) to projects affecting 45 states and territories.
The most recent grants totaled $114 million and included infrastructure grants plus a $28.5 million multi-state adoption grant for computer training broadband awareness, applications, and wireless Internet in 50 cities and towns in 31 states.
NTIA is currently vetting the second round of bidders for its broadband bucks.
The program has come under fire from existing broadband providers because they say some of the money is going to overbuild in areas where there is already broadband service.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.