NTIA Cancels Broadband Workshop

NTIA Cancels Broadband WorkshopThe FCC and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration are taking different approaches to scheduled workshops and a possible Oct. 1 government shutdown.

NTIA announced Monday that it had cancelled an Oct. 7 workshop on educational broadband connectivity due to "uncertainty surrounding a potential government shutdown."

NTIA said it wanted to give participants enough time to change travel plans.

The FCC, however, signaled Monday that its Oct. 1 workshop on cybersecurity and protecting children and families was still a go, though only if the government remains open.

At press time, a shut-down was looking increasingly likely as Republicans and Democrats continued to disagree over a bill to keep funding the government.