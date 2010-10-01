NTIA Beats Deadline For Spectrum Report

The National Telecommunications & Information

Administration appears to have beaten its Oct. 1 deadline for reporting to the White House on its plan for

freeing up spectrum through more efficiency and reclamation.

The Presidential memorandum to the heads of

departments and agencies June 28 directed NTIA to "collaborate with

the FCC to complete by October 1, 2010, a specific Plan and Timetable for

identifying and making available 500 MHz of spectrum."

NTIA submitted its report to the White House

earlier this week, said the source. The report was not available for public inspection

at press time, in contrast to the FCC's national broadband plan report and its

spectrum plans, for example, which was publicly available on deadline day,

though a deadline pushed back a month to March 17.

The hold-up on the NTIA report is said to be

the federal interagency clearance process for a report dealing with

"sensitive" federal government spectrum use, like that of the Defense

Department.

NTIA is responsible for the government

spectrum involved, but the spectrum plan is a collaborative effort, and the

targets, like 120 MHz from broadcasters, are not set in stone, so the two

are interdependent.

In other words, what the NTIA says it is

going to do will impact what the FCC does in terms of its part of the plan.