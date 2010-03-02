NTIA Awards More Broadband Stimulus Money

The

National Telecommunications & Information Administration has handed out

another $160 million in broadband stimulus money.

The

money will go to 23 projects in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois,

Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New

Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and West

Virginia.

NTIA

and the USDA are giving out $7.2 billion in funds. Tuesday's biggest outlay was

$32 million to Massachusetts for 350 miles of fiber and 100 miles of microwave

broadband network in Cape Cod.