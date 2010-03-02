NTIA Awards More Broadband Stimulus Money
The
National Telecommunications & Information Administration has handed out
another $160 million in broadband stimulus money.
The
money will go to 23 projects in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois,
Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New
Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and West
Virginia.
NTIA
and the USDA are giving out $7.2 billion in funds. Tuesday's biggest outlay was
$32 million to Massachusetts for 350 miles of fiber and 100 miles of microwave
broadband network in Cape Cod.
