NTIA Awards More Broadband Mapping Grants
The
National Telecommunications & Information Administration has awarded more
broadband mapping grants, bringing the total to 41 grants totaling about $78
million.
The
newest states (and one territory) to get money are Montana, New Hampshire,
Utah, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the state mapping program, which is
funded by $350 million in broadband stimulus funds, though a source says NTIA
expects to need only about a third of that amount to build its interactive map
showing nationwide availability, including speed and location.
NTIA
has to finish the project by February 2011.
Among
those receiving grants was Connected Nation, which got $2.2 million for Iowa
mapping and data collection; the University of New Hampshire, and the Montana
Department of Commerce.
