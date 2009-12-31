NTIA Awards More Broadband Mapping Grants

The

National Telecommunications & Information Administration has awarded more

broadband mapping grants, bringing the total to 41 grants totaling about $78

million.

The

newest states (and one territory) to get money are Montana, New Hampshire,

Utah, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the state mapping program, which is

funded by $350 million in broadband stimulus funds, though a source says NTIA

expects to need only about a third of that amount to build its interactive map

showing nationwide availability, including speed and location.

NTIA

has to finish the project by February 2011.

Among

those receiving grants was Connected Nation, which got $2.2 million for Iowa

mapping and data collection; the University of New Hampshire, and the Montana

Department of Commerce.