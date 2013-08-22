NSA: Suggestions of Massive Online Monitoring Inaccurate

The National Security Agency came to the

defense of its info gathering under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act,

which has been under fire following stories about the extent of its collection

of online communications.

"The NSA does

not sift through and have unfettered access to 75% of the United States' online

communications," the NSA and the Office of the Director of National

Intelligence.

That was in

reference to a Wall Street Journal article NSA said provide a "misleading"

picture of its collection programs.

NSA said that using

all its authority, NSA "touches" about 1.6% of the world's Internet

traffic, and that analysts only look at .00004% of that. NSA says it only

obtains info as the result of e-mail addresses or phone numbers of non-U.S.

persons "believed to possess or receive foreign intelligence

information."

But it does concede

that in targeting terrorists who are not U.S.

"persons," NSA "may get both sides of a communications, but in

that case must follow procedures to protect privacy.

NSA says, finally,

that its FISA communications collection is "the most significant tool in

the NSA collection arsenal for the detection, identification, and disruption of

terrorist threats to the U.S. and around the

world."