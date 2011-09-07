NRB Warns of Potential New Media Religious Censorship

The National Religious Broadcasters says there is an

"ominous" threat of censorship of religious communications by new

media.

The group, which represents hundreds of religious

broadcasters and networks, will release an 18-month study next week at the National

Press Club in Washington.

The study was conducted by SVP and General Counsel Craig

Parshall, who characterized the threat as ominous in a release announcing

event. He was not commenting further, but the report looks at Apple, Google,

Facebook, MySpace and Twitter, as well as ISPs AT&T, Verizon and Comcast.

"If Christian content and worldview programming are

censored by new media platforms, the Good News of the Gospel could become one

more casualty of institutionalized religious discrimination," said NRB

President Frank Wright.