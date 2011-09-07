NRB Warns of Potential New Media Religious Censorship
The National Religious Broadcasters says there is an
"ominous" threat of censorship of religious communications by new
media.
The group, which represents hundreds of religious
broadcasters and networks, will release an 18-month study next week at the National
Press Club in Washington.
The study was conducted by SVP and General Counsel Craig
Parshall, who characterized the threat as ominous in a release announcing
event. He was not commenting further, but the report looks at Apple, Google,
Facebook, MySpace and Twitter, as well as ISPs AT&T, Verizon and Comcast.
"If Christian content and worldview programming are
censored by new media platforms, the Good News of the Gospel could become one
more casualty of institutionalized religious discrimination," said NRB
President Frank Wright.
