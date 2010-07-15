NRB Supports Congressional Oversight in Broadband Regulation

Religious

broadcasters apparently have faith in Congress. As the FCC comments on Title II

regulation of broadband piled up Thursday (the FCC deadline for initial

comments), the National Religious Broadcasters weighed in in support of

Congress stepping in to clarify the FCC's broadband authority.





"The

FCC should await statutory authority from Congress before seeking to exert new

and broad regulatory powers over the Internet," the association said.





While

a federal appeals court said the FCC had failed to adequately defend its

authority to regulate broadband under its Title I information service

definition it applies to Internet access, it did not say that was impossible.

NRB says that if the FCC wants to keep the clarification in-house, it should

stick with Title I.





NRB

argues that it is possible to regulate the net under that information services

definition, and that the FCC still has "at least in the abstract, an

ancillary jurisdictional basis to provide a very narrow range of regulatory

measures regarding the Internet," under its current Title I definition.





Suggesting

Title II is inappropriate and an overreach, NRB says Title I should be

sufficient to give the FCC the "narrow but important authority to insure that Internet 'gatekeepers' do not

block consumer web communications because of objections over the religious

content of those communications. If the Commission desires more jurisdictional

authority over the Internet than this, then it must seek it expressly from

Congress.



