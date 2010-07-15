NRB Asks FCC To Appeal Indecency Decision To Supremes

The

National Religious Broadcasters has called on the FCC to appeal the Second

Circuit's smackdown of FCC indecency enforcement regime to the Supreme Court.

Athree-judge panel of The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday (July13) that the FCC's indecency finding against swearing on Fox award shows wasunconstitutional, as was the policy behind it.

"While

understanding the difficult challenge faced by broadcasters who could be

charged with â€˜fleeting' indecency violations over which they had little or no

control," said NRB President Dr. Frank Wright, "the court has

unfortunately created an indecency loophole through which you can drive a

truck."

The FCC

has a number of options. It can appeal the three-judge decision to the

full-court of appeals, it can wait to see what the Third Circuit rules in its

remand of the Janet Jackson indecency fine against CBS-owned stations, it can

appeal directly to the Supreme Court or it could try to craft a constitutional

indecency policy. The court did not rule that such a policy could not be

crafted, only that the FCC had not done so with its justification of fleeting

profanity enforcement.

FCC

Commissioner Michael Copps suggested the FCC should take that last route in a

statement after the decision. Copps said he, too, hoped the FCC would appeal,

and thought the court had made the wrong call about the constitutionality of

the policy. But in the meantime, he wanted the FCC to clarify its authority.

"In light of the uncertainty created by today's decision, I call on this

Commission to move forward immediately to clarify and strengthen its indecency

framework to ensure that American parents can protect their children from the

indecent and violent images that bombard us more and more each day," he

said.