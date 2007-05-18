NPR Won't Restrict Debate Coverage

NPR says it will make its coverage of two presidential debates available "without restrictions" to media outlets and individuals following their broadcasts and webcasts.

The debates--one Republican and one Democratic--are scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10, 2008 in Des Moines.

In another sign that the Web is a growing factor in political speech various groups-- joined by candidates including Barack Obama and John Edwards-- have called on media outlets to lift restrictions on debate footage so that it can be shared freely among social networking sites and elsewhere on the Web.

CNN has agreed to allow unrestricted access to its debate footage, while NBC's MSNBC has said it will allow anyone to link to its footage, but maintains length and time restrictions on others use of that footage.