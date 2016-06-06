NPR Photographer and Interpreter Killed

NPR photographer David Gilkey and interpreter Zabihullah Tamanna were killed while on assignment in Afghanistan Sunday when the convoy in which they were travelling came under attack, according to NPR.

The two were killed when their Humvee was hit by rocket-propelled grenades.

NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman and producer Monika Evstatieva were also in the convoy but were not injured, NPR said.

Gilkey (pictured), 50, was an award-winning photojournalist—Emmy, George Polk Award, White House News Photographers Association Still Photographer of the Year.

"As a man and as a photojournalist, David brought out the humanity of all those around him," said Michael Oreskes, NPR's senior VP of news and editorial director, in an email to staffers.

"He was more than a gifted photographer. He was a gifted story teller, who understood the power of imagery to enhancing the power of understanding," said Secretary of State John Kerry in a statement. "He will be sorely missed."

"Even though much of the world's attention has shifted away, let no one doubt that Afghanistan remains a dangerous place for journalists – local and foreign – working to cover that protracted conflict," said Bob Dietz, Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists. "We are deeply saddened by the deaths of Zabihullah Tamanna and David Gilkey. There are too many journalists who have given their lives to tell the Afghan story."

According to CPJ, before these most recent deaths, 24 journalists and one media worker had been killed in Afghanistan since the 9/11 attacks ramped up hostilities in the region.

"David has been covering war and conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11. He was devoted to helping the public see these wars and the people caught up in them. He died pursuing that commitment," said Oreskes.

"I am saddened by the killing of David Gilkey and Zabihullah Tamanna," said Broadcasting Board of Governors CEO John Lansing. "Their deaths are a frightening reminder of the dangers that journalists face around the world, especially in dangerous places like Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues."