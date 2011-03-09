NPR Exec Stung By Sting Operation

A future former NPR executive has given more ammunition to

Republicans looking to zero out funding for noncommercial radio.

That came after video was released of NPR senior VP of

development Ron Schiller, was videotaped saying that NPR could live without federal

funding and branding Republicans as having been hijacked by "seriously

racist" Tea Party followers.

Schiller, saying he was speaking for himself rather than

NPR, said liberals might be more fair and balanced than conservatives.

The video was part of a sting operation in which Schiller

was led to believe he was talking to a Muslim group contemplating giving NPR

$5 million.

Schiller said that about $90 million comes from the

government, about 10% of its budget. "We would be better off in the long

run without federal funding," he said, but also said that if that

happened all at once, a lot of stations would go dark.

Schiller said he was proud of NPR for firing Juan Williams,

who was canned after statements about being concerned when he sees Muslims

in traditional garb at airports.

In a statement, NPR senior VP of marketing Dana Davis Rehm,

said: "The comments contained in the video released today are contrary to

everything we stand for, and we completely disavow the views expressed. NPR is

fair and open minded about the people we cover. Our reporting reflects those

values every single day - in the civility of our programming, the range of

opinions we reflect and the diversity of stories we tell.

"The assertion that NPR and public radio stations would

be better off without federal funding does not reflect reality. The elimination

of federal funding would significantly damage public broadcasting as a

whole.

"Prior to the lunch meeting presented in the edited

video, Ron Schiller had informed NPR that he was resigning from his position to

take a new job. His resignation was announced publicly last week, and he was

expected to depart in May. While we review this situation, he has been placed

on administrative leave."

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), who has been pushing the

House to eliminate noncom funding,

used the video to renew that call. "I am amazed at the condescension and

arrogance that we saw in the video. They are obviously out of touch with

ordinary Americans," he said in a statement.

"The evidence is overwhelming and the video is condemning.

NPR does not need taxpayer dollars. If they, themselves, admit that they'd be

better off without federal funding, there's no need for further debate. Remove

NPR from the federal budget and be done with it," he said.