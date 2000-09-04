Now hear this
An Arbitron/Edison Media Research Internet study says the percentage of Americans who have listened to radio stations online has tripled from 6% in 1998 to 20% in July. The study, called "Arbitron/Edison Internet V: Twenty Startling New Insights About the Internet and Streaming," will be released at the National Association of Broadcasters Conference in San Francisco on Sept. 21.
