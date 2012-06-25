Nothing From Supremes on CBS Indecency Fine, Ownership

The Supreme Court's list of appeals granted and denied once

again did not include a decision on broadcasters' appeal of the FCC's media

ownership rules or the FCC's appeal of a Third Circuit decision throwing out

its $550,000 fine against CBS for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The High Court last week ruled on the FCC's challenge to the

Fox and ABC indecency decisions, but that did not include the Janet Jackson

case, which was appealed separately.

The FCC is currently proposing to loosen the newspaper/broadcast

cross-ownership ban, much as it tried to do back in 2007, but that could be

delayed if the court were to agree to hear challenges to a Third Circuit

decision on ownership rules.

The Supremes have scheduled another release of opinions for

June 28, its last day of the term according to SCOTUSblog.com, which live blogs

the releases.

On that day, the court could deny or accept either appeal,

but it could also say nothing and save that call for the fall term.