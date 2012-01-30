Noncoms Seek Carve-Out From Station Reporting Proposals

Public broadcasters have asked the FCC to exempt them from

any new "burdensome" reporting requirements, arguing that their

delivery of programming of interest to their communities is self-evident.

In comments on the FCC's proposal to require online

reporting of station information, including potentially additional information

about what types of programming they are airing, CPB, PBS and the Association

of Public Television Stations (APTS) said that any new programming disclosure

rules should include a safe-harbor for CPB-qualified TV station licensees who

submit relevant portions of the studies and surveys they already have to

conduct and submit to CPB.

The FCC tentatively concluded that noncom stations should

not get a carve-out from proposals to make station info more accessible online,

including possibly replacing the current issues/programs list with more

detailed descriptions of programming. PBS et al want to meet any new

reporting requirements by submitting portions of the Station Activities

Benchmarking Study (SABS) and Station Activity Survey 9SAS) they already file

annually with CPB. They point out those already provide info on how stations

are serving their communities.

Making those surveys, with sensitive financial info

withheld, available on the FCC's Web site "would provide members of the

public with ready access to this information and allow them to evaluate Public

Television Licensees' programming activities," the noncoms argue, while

avoiding imposing new info collection burdens on cash-strapped stations.

"We support the Commission's effort to standardize

information about their public interest programming and activities," said Lonna

Thompson, executive VP and general counsel of APTS, in a statement. "However,

we strongly encourage the Commission to exempt public television licensees from

burdensome reporting requirements given public television licensees'

demonstrated success in delivering upon their mission to provide programming

that addresses the needs and interests of their local communities."