NoncomsCondemn Ron Schiller Comments

Public broadcasting organizations distanced themselves

Wednesday from Ron Schiller, the NPR fundraising executive who resigned

this week after comments he made about fundraising, conservatives, Muslims,

Jews and others.

His resignation was followed quickly by that of NPR

President Vivian Schiller (no relation), and the Corporation for

Public Broadcasting and the Association of Public TV

Stations (APTS) wanted to make clear they were divorcing themselves from

at least one of the two Schillers.

CPB said it

condemned Ron Schiller's "unprofessional conduct and offensive

statements" and said it would "support NPR in its search for a

Chief Executive who can strengthen NPR and fulfill them.

"Recent events involving NPR officials have not

reflected the values and aspirations of public broadcasting. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is committed to fair,

balanced, objective, and transparent journalism that reflects a variety of viewpoints," said CPB.

"The Corporation is committed to editorial standards that clearly separate

decisions about content from financial or political considerations. We

demand respect for all Americans whatever their racial or ethnic background, political belief, educational level, or

occupation."

Republicans are trying to zero out funding for CPB

both as a budget-cutting measure and in response to NPR's firing of Juan

Williams over comments he made that he was nervous around people in airports

wearing traditional muslim garb.

Schiller's comments and that of an associate were captured

on a hidden camera by a sting operation featuring a fictitious Muslim

group offering to give millions to NPR. It was masterminded by conservative

activist James O'Keefe.

APTS called the comments of Ron Schiller

"indefensible and reprehensible" and said that "in no way do

they reflect the philosophy of the thousands of people in public

broadcasting who are committed to providing a civil forum for in-depth, objective

reporting and discussions of public issues at the local, national and

international levels."

But APTS was not ready to bail dump on the other

Schiller. In fact, APTS President Patrick Butler led his statement with

the assessment that Vivian Schiller had "led her organization to new

heights of news coverage, audience growth and financial strength," and

wished her well "in the next chapter of her remarkable career."

CPB is periodically

targeted by Republicans for cuts or elimination. It oversees the approximately

10-15% of station budgets government funding constitutes. But in the current

economic slump, even some Democrats have raised the issue of cuts, though the

President's budget actually increases funding.