Noncoms Agree FCC Should Scrap Changes to Coverage Model

Noncommercial broadcasters are on the same

page with the National Association of Broadcasters when it comes to the FCC's

proposed changes (the so-called Bulletin 69) to how the FCC calculates coverage

areas and interference protections for the post incentive auction repacking,

arguing that the changes would create "widespread uncertainty for stations

and would make it difficult for public television stations to serve their

mission of providing all Americans with important free, noncommercial television

services."

Like

commercial broadcasters, they argue that the commission is bound by statute touse the Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) methodology.

Congress

instructed the FCC to use that methodology in its repacking of TV stations

after the incentive auctions, and commercial and noncommercial broadcasters

alike interpret that to mean the method in existence when the law was adopted

last year, not the FCC's proposed update in early February, when it released an

updated version of the Longley-Rice model and TVStudy software it will use to

calculate TV station coverage areas and interference as it repacks TV stations

into smaller spectrum quarters after the FCC's incentive auctions.

While

the FCC is bound by statute to make all reasonable efforts to protect TV

stations' coverage areas and interference protections post-auction, the noncoms

say that the changes "fail to 'preserve' stations' service areas and,

instead, significantly reduce the coverage area and population served for many

stations."

Given

that threat, "we strongly urge OET to refrain from adopting these

proposals in connection with the upcoming spectrum auction and repacking, PBS, CPB and the Association

of Public Television Stations said in joint comments to the FCC on the proposed

changes.