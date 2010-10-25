Noncom Stations Defend Government Dough As Crucial

The Association of Public

Television Stations said Monday that while government funding may only be about

15% of noncommercial TV stations' budgets, it is a crucial 15%.

Interim APTS

President Lonna Thompson was joining the defense of noncommercial media

against calls by some Republican legislators to cut back or defund the service

in the wake of NPR's firing of Juan Williams.

"[T]hat 15 percent is

the most important funding in their budgets because stations use this funding

to leverage independent fundraising and support important areas that often

aren't covered by foundation funding, corporate underwriting and other revenue

sources," Thompson said Monday.

She said they were

particularly important to local stations in "the most underserved

communities" during the current recession. "So long as it remains

unprofitable to invest in programming that does not reach the highest expected

audience numbers in the most favored demographic categories, ignoring community

needs, commercial television will not play that role."

"NAB has long supported a strong and vibrant public broadcasting system," comment National Association of Broadcasters President Dennis Wharton. "We're disappointed by factually inaccurate suggestions from APTS that free and local commercial broadcasters have abandoned our commitment to serving communities."