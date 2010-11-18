Noncom Funding May Be in Republican Crosshairs

If

Twitter is any gauge, noncommercial broadcasting has more to fear

than fear itself when it comes to possible Republican threats to its

funding and its future.

The latest

tweet from GOP Whip and, as of yesterday, House Majority Leader-elect

Eric Cantor (R-Va.) was quickly re-tweeted numerous times: "This week's #YouCut winner: eliminating

taxpayer-funded support for NPR, potentially saving taxpayers tens of

millions of $s."

The CPB

Board at a meeting in New Orleans this week expressed its deep concern

over the possible fallout from the firing of Juan Williams, while the

co-chairs of a presidential commission on fiscal

responsibility advised that funding for noncommercial radio and TV

should be cut as one of the tough decisions necessary to fight the

deficit.

You Cut is Republicans' effort in which online voters pick the program spending they want to cut. It

has been an effort of the minority, but with the Republicans regaining the House, it could take on new weight and implication.

NPR was the

latest "winner," and Fox News was reporting that House Republicans would

make a primarily symbolic effort Thursday (it is a lame duck session

still controlled by Democrats) to slash NPR

funding.

NPR fired Williams after comments he made about Muslims on Bill O'Reilly's Fox News program.

Republicans

have periodically tried to cut or pare back funding for noncommercial

broadcasting, arguing that it is government funding of a liberal leaning

service.