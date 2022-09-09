Nominate the Best in Local TV

B+C is looking for nominations for the 2022 Station Awards, including the top Station Group, General Manager, News Director, News Anchor, Sports Anchor, Meteorologist, Unsung Hero and Multiplatform Broadcaster.

Please send your nominations to Michael.Malone@futurenet.com (opens in new tab) and Kent.Gibbons@futurenet.com (opens in new tab). Please include specific examples of how your local TV nominee stood out and thrived in 2022, and your daytime contact info. The deadline is Monday, October 24, at noon ET. Nominations are free of charge.

For Station Group of the Year, we are looking for the group that best tackles the challenges of delivering local content to viewers and users on all platforms, wherever they may be.

B&C honors station general managers in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51-plus. The awards go to those who have demonstrated exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution in these challenging times.

For News Director of the Year, B&C is looking for a field general who, amid this fragmented media landscape, has commanded the troops to create comprehensive, timely content with the most relevance to their market.

We will salute the top News Anchor, Sports Anchor and Meteorologist, while the Unsung Hero award toasts the station employee who holds the outlet together and inspires colleagues despite not getting much acclaim…until now.

And B&C will award the one group, station or individual that has expertly led the charge across the various TV platforms as the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

Here are the categories again:

Station Group of the Year

General Manager, markets 1-25, 26-50, 51-plus

News Director

News Anchor

Sports Anchor

Meteorologist

Unsung Hero

Multiplatform Broadcaster

The winners will be saluted in the December issue of B&C Multichannel News. Here’s who won last year. ■