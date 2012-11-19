NoCal Dems Urge FTC to Reconsider Using Section 5 Against Google

A pair of Democratic House members who represent Silicon

Valley are concerned that the Federal Trade Commission is trying to stretch its

antitrust powers in a way that is "unwarranted, unwise and likely to have

negative implications for our nation's economy." They "strongly

urged" the FTC to reconsider using Section 5 Authority.

Reps. Anna Eshoo, ranking member of the House Communications

Subcommittee, and Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Judiciary Committee, are

concerned that the FTC, in investigating Google over antitrust concerns, will

use its Section 5 authority over unfair methods of competition if it cannot justify

action under its enforcement of Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

They were reacting to reports

the FTC might take that route in a decision on Google's search and

advertising businesses that is widely expected to be announced soon, with some

reports that Google has already been put on notice by the FTC that it needs to

make some changes or face an antitrust suit.

The legislators suggested that if the FTC were basing that

on Section 5 authority it would be a massive expansion of FTC jurisdiction.

"Expanding the FTC's Section 5 power to include

antitrust matters could lead to overbroad authority that amplifies uncertainty

and stifles growth," they wrote. "These effects may be most acutely

felt among online services, a crucial engine of job creation, where technological

advancement and small business innovation are rapid."

But the FTC on its website advertises that it uses both

sections in antitrust cases.

"In executing its antitrust law enforcement

responsibilities, the Commission relies upon both Section 5 of the FTC Act --

which prohibits unfair methods of competition -- and a number of other

antitrust statutes...[A]lthough the Commission cannot directly enforce the

Sherman Act, it can prohibit -- as unfair methods of competition -- practices

that violate Section 2 of the Sherman Act because they constitute

monopolization of, an attempt to monopolize, or a conspiracy to monopolize a

particular market."

The Dems' letter followed one last week from Republican

House members also cautioning regulatory humility whenit came to expanding Section 5. Those legislators did not mention Google by

name, but it was clear they were responding to the same concerns.