No Title II On FCC Sept. 23 Agenda

The FCC has released its tentative agenda for the Sept. 23 public

meeting and Title II reclassification is nowhere to be seen.

It could always be added, but the odds are long.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has proposed reclassifying broadband transmissions

under Title II common carrier regs, but action on that, if there is

action, is not expected until later in the fall.

The FCC does plan to vote on an order on the white spaces

proceeding, in which it is allowing unlicensed devices to share the spaces

between broadcasters' DTV channels as a way of spurring advanced Wi-Fi.

Also on

the agenda are two items on improving emergency communications and an

order upgrading the E-rate program, which connects schools and libraries to the

Internet, as part of the National Broadband Plan.