No Rosenworcel Floor Vote Yet Scheduled

At press time midday Thursday a Senate floor confirmation vote for FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel’s renomination to the FCC had yet to be scheduled, according to the office of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who controls the calendar.

Minority leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) had reportedly signaled there could be an agreement on scheduling that vote, but if such a deal has been struck, said to involve a McConnell pick for another government post, it has not yet translated to a vote on President Obama's renomination of Rosenworcel to a new five-year term.

A spokesman for McConnell's office said no Rosenworcel floor vote was yet on the docket, though there were a lot of nominations that could potentially move.

"If something is locked in, we'll announce it," he said, without elaboration.

Unless Rosenworcel gets a confirmation vote in the full Senate before the next Congress is seated in early January, she will have to exit her seat before that happens.

Republicans have signaled that a sign from FCC chairman Tom Wheeler that he will be resigning soon, preferably coming in the form of a resignation letter to the White House, would be helpful in speeding that Rosenworcel vote.

One lobbyist tracking the issue suggested that if the vote came at all, it was likely not to be until next week. Legislators are scheduled to exit after that for the holidays, though pro-forma sessions—gaveling in and out again—will likely continue through the end of the year to prevent recess appointments.