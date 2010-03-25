No New Extension or Bill For STELA As Deadline Approaches

With three days to go before

the license expires yet again for satellite operators to deliver distant

network affiliated TV station signals, neither a new extension nor a new bill

has been passed as Congress tries to get out of town for the Easter/spring break.

According to a spokesperson

for the Senate Judiciary Committee, the full five-year reauthorization of STELA

(the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act) remains pending in the

House, while a 30-day extension to April 30 is still pending in the Senate.

The license was to have

expired Dec. 31, 2009, and a five-year reauthorization was close to passage.

But some Republicans were concerned about the language allowing DISH Network

back into the distant-signal business in exchange for delivering local signals

into the couple dozen or so remaining small markets where it has been

uneconomical to deliver.

That language was toughened,

but then the reauthorization got packaged with a jobs bill that ran into a

single Senator with issues about renewing unemployment insurance and how that

was going to paid for.

The license had to be

extended to Feb. 28 with a stopgap bill, extended again to March 28 with yet

another temporary fix, and now will have to be extended again or reauthorized

in full.