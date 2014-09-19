No Neutral Ground at FCC Net Neutrality Forum

Net neutrality stakeholders did not appear to be drawing new territorial boundaries around their positions on new open internet rules in a Friday forum. Those boiled down to: Title II is a must vs. Title II is a bust.

The arena was the FCC's latest roundtable discussion on Open Internet rules at commission headquarters in Washington, this one on "effective enforcement."

"Everyone has the right to retreat into their corner and continue stating their talking points," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler had warned in his opening remarks. "But there is a risk of missing the opportunity to help shape dealing with an issue that is not monochromatic."

