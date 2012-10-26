No Fair Use Carve-Out for Tablet-Friendly DVD Copies

The Librarian of Congress has declined to provide an exemption

from copyright protections for so-called place-shifting of DVDs to tablets and

other devices.

The Librarian did create new classes of exempt circumvention,

including to access captioning or audio descriptions on the DVDs, or to excerpt

videos for commentary, criticism and educational uses, but on the

recommendation of Register of Copyrights Maria Pallante. Librarian James

Billington eschewed the time-shifting carve-out, which would have allowed the

copying of DVDs so they could be played on tablets or laptops without

DVD-playing capability.

Public Knowledge had argued that the inability to play

lawfully acquired DVDs on the newest platforms adversely affects noninfringing

uses, and that it would be reasonable to allow consumers to solve that by

making a copy for noncommercial personal use that could be viewed on those

devices. Public Knowledge also argued that allowing the copies would not hurt

the market or contribute to piracy.

Content owners had argued against the exemption, saying

there were peripherals that would allow DVDs to play on those other devices and

that consumers had bought a DVD copy of a movie, not the movie itself, and

their only right to access was in that specific format.

The Obama administration backed a version of the Public

Knowledge exemption. The National Telecommunications and Information proposed a

narrower carve-out for DVDs that did not include a digital copy and when

circumvention was just to "space shift" a copy.

Pallante was not convinced that the proposed copy in either

case was not an infringement, saying that "the law does not guarantee

access to copyrighted material in a user's preferred format or technique,"

and that there was "an inadequate basis in the record to conclude that the

developing market for the online distribution of motion pictures would not be

harmed by the proposed uses."

She recommended that a new exemption not be made, and

Billington agreed.

Public Knowledge was not pleased, saying the decision flew

in the face of reality.

"The Register and the Librarian were unable to

recognize that personal space shifting is protected by fair use," said

Michael Weinberg, VP of the Institute of Emerging Innovation at Public

Knowledge. "This has implications beyond making personal copies of motion

pictures on DVD. Under this view of the law every personal noncommercial

space shift is a violation of copyright law.

That means, according to the Copyright Office, every person

who has ever ripped a CD to put on her iPod is a copyright infringer. Even

the RIAA has recognized that such activity is, in their words, "perfectly

lawful."

Weinberg appealed to Congress. "This legal ambiguity

has gone on long enough. It is time for Congress to step up and explicitly

bring the law into alignment with the way people consume media today. Congress

must explicitly incorporate space shifting into the definition of fair use in

order to make it crystal clear that copying a work you have purchased onto

another device is not copyright infringement."