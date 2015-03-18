No Consensus on 'Bipartisan' Breach Bill

Once more into the (data) breach!

That was the cry of the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee as it tackled the issues of data security and breach notification teed up in a new draft bill.

But while both sides invoked the horror stories of billion-dollar losses from identity theft and job losses in the hundreds of thousands, the political divides were clearly showing.

The bill has a Democratic cosponsor, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), but other Democrats at the hearing suggested that a single Dem did not a bipartisan bill make.

