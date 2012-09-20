No Commissioners Slated for FCC LightSquared Oversight Hearing

FCC International Bureau Chief Mindel De La Torre and Office

of Engineering and Technology Chief Julius Knapp are the only two witnesses

slated for a House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the

FCC's handling of the conditional waiver to LightSquared, according to the

committee website.

The hearing will look at how the FCC came to the January

2011 decision to grant a conditional waiver to LightSquared to use satellite

spectrum for terrestrial mobile service.

The FCC eventually moved to rescind the waiver due to what

it and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration agreed

were virtually irresolvable interference issues with GPS devices in adjacent

spectrum. The waiver had always been conditioned on resolving those issues.

The FCC wanted LightSquared to be able to deliver a

wholesale 4G mobile broadband service to boost competition in that space. It

has since takensteps to loosen restrictions on satellite spectrum to make it more flexible

and accommodating to companies, like Dish, who want to use satellite spectrum

for terrestrial mobile broadband use.

In a background memo on the Friday hearing, committee

staffers point out that the FCC has yet to make a final determination on

vacating the waiver. While LightSquared has filed for bankruptcy -- LightSquared

invested billions, banking that the GPS hurdles would be cleared -- it has said

it was still willing to launch the service if the government would let it.

Following that bankruptcy filing, the parent House Energy and

Commerce Committee launchedan investigation into how the waiver was granted.

Among the issues committee staffers signaled could be

addressed at the hearing:

"Did the FCC adequately consider the interests of other

MSS [Mobile Satellite Service] operators and GPS providers throughout the

course of its LightSquared deliberations?

"In the view of the FCC, is the overload interference

to GPS receivers caused by (1) LightSquared improperly transmitting its signals

into the GPS band or (2) GPS receivers failing to adequately filter

transmissions from adjacent frequency bands?

"When did the FCC become aware of the possibility of

overload interference to GPS receivers caused by the operation of terrestrial

base stations in the L-band? Should the FCC have anticipated this issue prior

to granting the January 2011 Conditional Waiver?

"How does the expansion of terrestrial operations in

the MSS bands factor into the goals and objectives of the National Broadband

Plan?"