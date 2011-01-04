No Comcast/NBCU Vote on Public Meeting Agenda

It appears

the FCC is expecting to have voted the Comcast/NBCU merger on

circulation before Jan. 25, or at least it currently has no plans to

schedule a public vote on the deal at the Jan. 25 meeting,

as some had speculated it might.

The

commission released its tentative agenda for the meeting late Tuesday,

the customary three weeks notice, and Comcast/NBCU was not on the

agenda.

A draft

proposal approving the deal, with conditions, is being vetted this week

by commission staffers, but is not expected to be voted until next week

at the earliest given the commitments of all

five commissioners to travel to Las Vegas at the end of this week for

the Consumer Electronics Show.



The two

items currently scheduled for an FCC vote at the meeting are ones on

ensuring that a public safety broadband network is interoperable, and a

status report on the Data Innovation Initiative,

an effort to "improve the agency's fact-based, data-driven

decision-making."





