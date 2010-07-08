No Comcast-NBCU Hearing Webcast

Turns out the House Energy & Commerce Committee is not streaming the July 8 field hearing in Chicago on the proposed Comcast-NBC Universal merger.

While a staffer for the committee told B&C Wednesday that the hearing would be Webcast, the committee said Thursday that the building where it is being held did not have that capabilty and apologized for any confusion.

A House Judiciary Committee hearing on the deal June 7 also was not Webcast.

Ironically, one of the issues in the deal is access to video content online.

"We just did not have he capacity to stream this field hearing," said a spokeswoman, who added that video and a transcript would be made available in the next couple of days.