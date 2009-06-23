No Agreement Yet On Genachowski, McDowell Senate Vote

There is yet no agreement on moving the nominations of Julius Genachowski and Robert McDowell to a vote in the full Senate.

The pair have already been approved by the Senate Commerce Committee for FCC chairman and commissioner, respectively.

Sources say Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) would like to get them voted on, either by unanimous consent or, failing that, a roll call vote, before the Senate breaks for its July 4 recess on Friday.

But a spokesperson for Senator Reid told B&C Tuesday: "We are still working to get an agreement on the nominations," said Regan LaChapelle, Reid's deputy communications director.

As to his wanting to get the nominations voted this week, LaChapelle said: "As with all of the President’s nominees, it is important that we confirm this nomination as soon as possible so that he has a full team to address the many issues confronting the nation."

The problems with getting that agreement could stem from issues at least a couple of Senators had with the nominees' written answers to some questions.

Both are still expected eventually to be confirmed.