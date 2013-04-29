N.M. Delegation Asks FCC to Protect Rural Broadcasting

The New Mexico congressional delegation (two senators and

three House members) are the latest to contact the FCC about protecting rural

communications, particularly broadcast translators, in the incentive auctions

meant to encourage broadcasters to give up their spectrum for auction to

wireless.

Translators help carry over-the-air TV station signals to

hard-to-reach geographic areas.

In the letter, dated April 26, the legislators said the FCC

needs to protect over-the-air signals after the incentive auctions, whether

that is a full-power broadcaster or a translator.

They point out that some of their constituents can't afford

cable or satellite and others don't have access to high-speed broadband. For

them, they say, broadcast TV is "all the more" useful for emergency

communications.

"Thus, we do not underestimate the enduring value of

free broadcast television, one of our first 'wireless' technologies, even as new

mobile broadband services become more and more essential."

The National Association of Broadcasters points

out that similar letters have been sent by Arizona, California, Colorado,

Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio,

Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.