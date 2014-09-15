NLRB Says CNN TVS Subcontracting Move Illegal

It looks like Turner and CNN is going to have to do some hiring in addition to its recently announced buyouts.

The National Labor Relations Board Monday ruled in favor of a decade-old complaint that CNN, out of "antiunion animus," unlawfully replaced a unionized subcontractor, TVS, with in-house, nonunion, workers at its Washington and New York City bureaus.

According to the Communications Workers of America, that NLRB ruling means it has to "make whole" more than 300 employees who lost jobs and benefits and union representation due to the move to get rid of unionized workers. CWA says that means rehiring a hundred of those workers, and and compensate the rest, who continued to work without union benefits or a contract, which it says works out to tens of millions of dollars.

