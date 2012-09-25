NJ Bill Would Ban Replacement Refs in State

Steve Sweeney, president of the New Jersey Senate, has

introduced a bill that would prohibit professional sporting events replacing

referees with what he calls "scab" officials, calling it a safety

issue.

The NFL has been operating since the beginning of the season

with replacement officials due to a contract impasse, leading to heavy and

harsh criticism of the way games are being called and controlled, or not called

and controlled.

"This past weekend in the NFL has not only made a mockery of

a great sport, but shined a very bright light on how important fully trained

and professional officiating is to player safety," said Sweeney in a statement

emailed to B&C from his office

late Tuesday. "We wouldn't allow a factory or construction site to operate

without fully trained supervisors on hand to ensure the safety of employees.

Why should we do anything differently when the job site is a playing field?"

"Whether the sport is football, soccer or baseball, when

referees don't know how to properly enforce the rules, there is a real chance

for unnecessary and serious injury," said Sweeney. "If the NFL insists on

putting replacement officials on the field, putting players at risk, then the

state shouldn't be playing a part in that."

That would, of course, affect the Giants and Jets, who play

in East Rutherford.

The Senate is not slated to meet again until Oct. 1.