Ninth Circuit to Hear Net Neutrality Appeals

It looks like the legal challenge to the FCC's network neutrality rules will be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, where the varios appeals to the FCC's Restoring Internet Order will be filed.



The Ninth won a random draw for the venue conducted when appeals are filed in more than one federal appeals court, according to an attorney involved in the appeals.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has heard the previous appeals of net neutrality rules.



The appeals are of the FCC's Dec. 14 decision to eliminate the rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization and began in earnest following publication of the rules in the Federal Register.



The order's publication in the Thursday (Feb. 22) edition of the register triggered the window for filing legal challenges to the Dec. 14 decision to eliminate the rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization, as well as a general conduct standard that could get at other ISP activity.