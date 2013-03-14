Ninth Circuit Denies WealthTV Challenge

The U.S. court of Appeals for

the Ninth Circuit Wednesday declined to review the FCC's decision that Time

Warner Cable, Cox, Comcast and BrightHouse did not discriminate against

WealthTV in favor of their own, co-owned channel, MOJO.

The

court agreed with the FCC that they had denied carriage for legitimate,

nondiscriminatory business reasons and that WealthTV could not prove the two

channels were similarly situated, which was a requirement for a showing of

discrimination. It said it found Wealth TV's arguments

"unpersuasive."

The

court said the FCC's finding that the two channels were not similarly situated

was supported by "substantial evidence."

Comcast

had outlined its business reasons as "cost of carriage, the uncertain

consumer appeal of WealthTV's programming, bandwidth constraints, the fact that

WealthTV had attracted relatively few carriage agreements, the lack of

experience of its owners in the programming business, and absence of outside

investment support."

"We

are pleased that this drawn-out litigation is finally over, and are gratified

that the court has confirmed what both the FCC and an Administrative Law Judge

had already concluded -- that WealthTV's allegations of program carriage

discrimination were entirely baseless," said Comcast in a statement.

In

June 2011, the FCC denied the program carriage complaint of WealthTV, the last

of a group of such complaints that went before an FCC Administrative Law Judge

and the only one that was not settled before the commission had to make that

call. The vote was unanimous.