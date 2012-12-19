Nickelodeon: 'SpongeBob' Squares With Privacy Protections

Nickelodeon says it has vetted its SpongeBob Diner Dash mobile app game and it does not collect

personally identifiable info.

The game earlier this week was the targetof a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission alleging that it violated

the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting that info but not

informing parents it was doing so.

"After an initial investigation and thorough review of our SpongeBob Diner Dash mobile application,

we can confirm that no names, email addresses or other personally identifiable

information were collected, and, therefore, we believe that no violation of

COPPA occurred," said the company in a statement. "The optional email

prompt to receive a newsletter was a template function from the developer that

was never operational in this app, and no email addresses or personally

identifiable information were collected.

"Nickelodeon has long prided itself as being a leader

in COPPA compliance, and we are looking forward to maintaining that leadership

position in the industry as the FTC unveils its updated guidelines."

The company also said that the game's prompt for a player to

enter his or her name is simply to allow for saving of an individual game in

progress and resides locally on the device rather than a server.

The Federal Trade Commission is releasing

changes/clarifications to its enforcement to COPPA on Wednesday to

reflect the rise of mobile and online gaming and marketing.