Nickelodeon, Disney Rollout ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ ‘Monsters Inc.’ Spinoff Series

Disney Channel and Nickelodeon are rolling out new programming spinoffs from popular kids and family-friendly franchises in the hopes of drawing in both loyal fans and new viewers.

Nickelodeon today (July 9) will debut the animated series The Patrick Star Show, based on the starfish character from its successful SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The new series follows Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show from his bedroom.

The Patrick Star Show is the second SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff series, following the March debut of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob Under Years on Paramount Plus. Nickelodeon EVP of programming Paul DeBenedittis said The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral continue to build on the popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants and helps draw fans of the franchise to the new spinoff shows.

Read Also: New Season of 'iCarly on Paramount Plus

“SpongeBob is now a universe — we have the series which will continue, we launched Kamp Koral, and we’re launching The Patrick Star Show. We had a theatrical movie last year, so that world will continue to grow and evolve, which is pure joy for a SpongeBob fan,” DeBenedittis said.

Disney Plus’ ‘Monsters at Work’ (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney’s 2001 Monsters Inc. animated movie franchise extended its brand tentacles with the July 7 premiere of the Monsters at Work animated series on streaming service Disney Plus. The new project — the third from the Monsters Inc. franchise following a prequel movie, the 2013 Monsters University — follows the adventures within the Monsters Incorporated power plant after it switched to using children’s laughter as energy rather than screams, as well as a new monster who has to learn how to make children laugh rather than scream in fear, according to the service.

Read Also: Disney Plus Adds Bite to National Geographic's 'Sharkfest' Lineup

While the Monsters Inc. franchise remains popular with viewers, Disney Branded Television president and chief content officer Gary Marsh said the Monsters at Work series allows the company to extend the film’s success into a new series where it can reach a new generation of fans.

“The film is beloved, but we were able to take that and find a fresh way in,” Marsh said. “Viewers are incredibly savvy and you might get more media attention with a popular IP (intellectual property), but if you don’t have a great story with great storytellers, they won't stick around.”