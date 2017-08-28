NHMC's Nogales Calls Trump 'Irresponsible Bigot'

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has joined with other groups to slam President Donald Trump for pardoning Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., who was convicted of criminal contempt of an order related to his conviction for discriminating against Latinos.



"This President has no shame. Two weeks ago he equated the Nazis, KKK and white supremacists who rampaged in Charlottesville armed with clubs, knives and fire arms to the counter demonstrators protesting their hate filled racism," said NHMC President Alex Nogales. "This past Friday this same President shamelessly pardon Joe Arpaio, a racist sheriff convicted of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order to stop racially profiling Latinos. What has become abundantly clear is that President Trump is more interested in protecting and satisfying his political base than unifying our country through ethical conduct, fairness and the rule of law. If a man is judged by his actions the time has come to call this man out for what he is or has become, an irresponsible bigot."



Arpaio was a supporter of the President and shared candidate Trump's skepticism about President Barack Obama's place of birth.



NHMC is also a member of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda, a coalition of groups that is calling on communities across the nation to push back on what they say are the President's consistently racist and divisive words and actions toward immigrants, the most recent being the Arpaio pardon.