NHMC Promotes Up, Beefs Up

Michael Scurato, policy director for the National Hispanic Media Coalition, has been named VP of policy.

Scurato has been with the Washington, D.C., office of the Los Angeles-based advocacy group for five years, the past two as policy director.

NHMC also said Thursday that Andy Lomeli, a former NHMC policy fellow has returned as policy associate. Most recently he was helping manage the Lifeline program for the California Public Utilities Commission. He has also worked for Public Knowledge.

Current policy fellow Daiquiri Ryan will continue in that role through the end of the year.