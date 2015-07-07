NHMC Praises PGA's Trump Dump

The National Hispanic Media Coalition Tuesday applauded the PGA of America for deciding to pull its 2015 PGA Grand Slam of Golf from the Trump National Golf Club in L.A., but it wants more.

"Today the PGA took action to stand by people of all different colors who enjoy the PGA, it's tournaments and the game of golf and I congratulate it for doing so," said NHMC Alex Nogales. "This is a great first step towards demonstrating that the PGA celebrates diversity and inclusion and is committed to doing business with all Americans, not just wealthy, elite, white men. However, this is one Trump-hosted PGA tournament among many. I respectfully request that the PGA, the LPGA, the PGA Tour and the USGA (the women's pro tour) swiftly cut all business ties with Donald Trump and his various entities and commit to not holding any further tournaments or events at Trump's courses."

The PGA said it was a mutual decision, but it was clearly one prompted by the controversial statements of presidential candidate Donald Trump critical of Mexican immigrants.

"The PGA of America met with Donald J. Trump yesterday and the parties mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of all not to conduct the 2015 PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Trump National -- Los Angeles," the PGA said in a statement. "The PGA of America is in the process of exploring options, including a venue for its annual PGA Junior League Golf Championship, and will comment further at the appropriate time."

Trump owns several courses and after Spanish-language net Univision dropped its broadcast of Trump's Miss universe pageant following the comments, he sent a letter to Univision President Randy Falco saying that the net's employees would not be welcome at his Trump National Doral golf course (another PGA tour stop) next door to Univision's Miami headquarters.