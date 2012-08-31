NHMC Joins NAB in Seeking Viewability Stay

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has filed at the FCC

in support of the National Association of Broadcasters motion to stay the FCC's

viewability/dual carriage order.

NHMC says the decision will hurt elderly, low-income and

minority viewers, saying it will threaten the over-the-air stations they rely

on.

TheFCC last week denied a stay of its unanimous vote in June to lift the

requirement, starting in December, that cable operators with hybrid analog/digital

systems deliver must-carry TV stations in both formats. That rule was adopted

to ensure that viewers did not lose access to cable channels in the switch to

digital broadcast TV.

Broadcasters had been pushing the FCC to extend that

requirement another three years -- it dated from June 2009 when the digital

switch was made -- while cable operators said it was time to lift it and give

them more capacity to offer other services consumers might want. Both sides

were doing hefty lobbying in the run-up to the vote, but cable's arguments held

sway in the final order.

NAB has asked for a similar stay from the D.C. Appeals

court.