NHMC Honors NY Professionals
The National Hispanic Media Coalition has tapped five New York area media news professionals, and one public official, for excellence in "reporting, serving and commitment" to the Latino Community.
They are being saluted at a New York Impact Awards reception Oct. 8, with ABC News' John Quiñones hosting.
Honorees are:
Lynda Baquero, NBC 4 New York reporter - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
Esteban Creste, Univision 41 news director - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
Cynthia López, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment - Outstanding Public Service
Jeanine Ramirez, NY1 News reporter - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
Joe Torres, WABC-TV reporter and anchor - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism
