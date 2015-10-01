NHMC Honors NY Professionals

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has tapped five New York area media news professionals, and one public official, for excellence in "reporting, serving and commitment" to the Latino Community.

They are being saluted at a New York Impact Awards reception Oct. 8, with ABC News' John Quiñones hosting.

Honorees are:

Lynda Baquero, NBC 4 New York reporter - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

Esteban Creste, Univision 41 news director - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

Cynthia López, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment - Outstanding Public Service

Jeanine Ramirez, NY1 News reporter - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

Joe Torres, WABC-TV reporter and anchor - Excellence in Broadcast Journalism