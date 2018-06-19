NHMC Calls for Street Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has weighed in on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's detention of close to 2,000 Latino children separated from parents who were crossing into the country illegally, calling it a travesty and urging NHMC supporters to take to the streets in protest.

President Donald Trump has defended the move by saying his administration is just following the law and that he will not allow America to become a "migrant camp" on "his watch."

The move has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle, including for the optics of putting toddlers behind wire fencing, as though in cages.

"It is inhumane to rip children from their parents and hold them in what has been described by many as cement [and] wire cages," said NHMC president Alex Nogales in a statement. "We condemn the actions of this administration for their callous and immoral disregard for our children and for using them as leverage to obtain their racist immigration objectives from Congress."

The president has called on Democrats to support legislation that would change the policy of separating parents and children, but would also require them to fund "the wall."

"We call on all decent Americans to join us in standing up against these travesties, condemn the shameful actions of this administration, and take to the streets to demand an immediate stop to them," Nogales said.